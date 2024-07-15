Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,336 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

DOX stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

