Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,515 Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

