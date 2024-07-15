Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

