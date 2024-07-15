Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GSK opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.