Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,500,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

