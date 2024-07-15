Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,157 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 7.8% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

