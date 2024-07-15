Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $151.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

