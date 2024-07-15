Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

