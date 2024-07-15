Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,038 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

