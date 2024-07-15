Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.