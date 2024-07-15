Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.18. Erasca shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 169,405 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Erasca alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERAS

Erasca Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $530.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149,892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Erasca by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.