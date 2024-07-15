ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.28. 26,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,628. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

