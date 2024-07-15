Essex LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

