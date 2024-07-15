Evercore ISI Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $48.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

STEP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. 129,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,799. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

