ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $33.10 on Monday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

