Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 307,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,155. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $643.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

