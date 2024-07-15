Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.75. 6,198,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,826,797. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

