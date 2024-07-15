Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

