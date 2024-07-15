Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

