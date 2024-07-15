Financial Comparison: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A DBV Technologies -530.89% -56.76% -43.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $5.85 million 0.60 -$7.91 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $15.73 million 4.91 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -0.95

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats DBV Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.