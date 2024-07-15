Financial Review: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reddit and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Reddit.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 15.02 -$90.82 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 2.07 $100.89 million $2.15 6.01

This table compares Reddit and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive 33.51% 15.00% 13.66%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Reddit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

