First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $16.57 on Monday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.