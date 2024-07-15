First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.07.
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.