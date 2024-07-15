First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.