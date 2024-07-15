First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,336,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $16.93 on Monday, hitting $216.31. 1,815,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

