First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.91. 6,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.