First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.91. 6,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
