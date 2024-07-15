First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $62.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

