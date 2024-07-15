First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

