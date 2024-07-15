First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 350.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSL stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.