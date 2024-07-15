First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

