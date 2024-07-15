Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.67. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 190,851 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

