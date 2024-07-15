Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0206 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

