Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0206 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
