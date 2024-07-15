Fonville Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.