FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

