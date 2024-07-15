Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

