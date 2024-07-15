Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Fortrea worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $26.00 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.