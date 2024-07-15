Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $230.54 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $233.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

