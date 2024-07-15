Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,503. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $359.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

