Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Futu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $68.57 on Monday. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.