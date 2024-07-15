FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after purchasing an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,124,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
