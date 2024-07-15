FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Cut by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Insider Activity
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
