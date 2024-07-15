Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 123,442 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPG. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $5,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Galapagos by 148.3% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Galapagos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

