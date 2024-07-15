Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $168.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

