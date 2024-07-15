Gauzy (GAUZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gauzy (NASDAQ: GAUZ):

7/2/2024 – Gauzy is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Gauzy was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/1/2024 – Gauzy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Gauzy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Gauzy is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Gauzy Stock Up 9.6 %

GAUZ traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,152. Gauzy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

