Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Genesco worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.42. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

