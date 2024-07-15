Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

GMAB stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

