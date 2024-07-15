GenTrust LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $194.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.