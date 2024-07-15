Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,787 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

