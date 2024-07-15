Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,458. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $17,016,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

