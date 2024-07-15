Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4,162,368 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

