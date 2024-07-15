Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319,081 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

